Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jim Banks wins election to U.S. Senate from Indiana

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks won Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Valerie McCray. Banks passed on running for a fourth term in northeastern Indiana's heavily Republican 3rd District to instead seek the state's open U.S. Senate seat. Republican Sen. Mike Braun skipped a reelection bid so that he could run for governor. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump who is a frequent Fox News Channel guest, voted against certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Associated Press declared Banks the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!