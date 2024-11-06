Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Andy Barr wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Andy Barr won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Barr defeated Democrat Randy Cravens. Barr has represented the 6th District that covers portions of central and east-central Kentucky since 2013. Barr recently has dominated in what was once a swing district. He is a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and chairman of a subcommittee with oversight of key financial regulators. As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Barr has pushed for efforts to counter what he sees as China's growing global influence. The Associated Press declared Barr the winner at 8:19 p.m. EST.

