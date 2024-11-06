Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Bryan Steil won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Wednesday. Steil won a fourth term over Peter Barca, who was the last Democrat to hold the seat. Barca went on to serve in the state Legislature and left his job as Wisconsin revenue secretary to take on Steil. Steil was first elected to the seat in 2018, succeeding former House Speaker Paul Ryan. The congressional district covers southeastern Wisconsin along the Illinois border. The Associated Press declared Steil the winner at 12:07 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!