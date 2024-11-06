Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Luttrell wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Morgan Luttrell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Laura Jones, a repeat opponent. It will be Luttrell's second term after a successful congressional bid in 2022 following a 14-year career in the military. A former Navy SEAL, Luttrell supported bipartisan legislation on psychedelic treatment for active-duty members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The Houston-area district covers the northeastern suburbs of the metropolitan region. The Associated Press declared Luttrell the winner at 10:21 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!