AP Race Call: Democrat Thomas Suozzi wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Wednesday. Suozzi, who had represented this Long Island district for three terms before stepping down to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022, returned to his old seat this year in a special election after Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress. Suozzi defeated Michael LePetri, a former state assemblyman. The district covers the northern half of Nassau County and a small piece of Queens. The Associated Press declared Suozzi the winner at 1:07 a.m. EST.

