AP Race Call: Democrat Andre Carson wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Andre Carson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday. Carson has served since winning a 2008 special election to succeed his late grandmother. He defeated Republican John Schmitz in the 7th District, which includes much of Indianapolis. A senior House Intelligence Committee member, Carson was intimately involved in the first open hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon in a half-century. He is one of three Muslims in Congress. Schmitz proposed lowering the price of gas by opening pipelines shuttered by the current administration, buying more Canadian oil, suspending gasoline taxes for a year, and more. The Associated Press declared Carson the winner at 9:06 p.m. EST.

