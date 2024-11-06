AP Race Call: Republican Mike Turner wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 10th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mike Turner won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. His victory in the three-way race delivers Turner a 12th term in Congress. This year, the city of Springfield in Turner's 10th Congressional District was drawn into the spotlight after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump falsely claimed that Haitian immigrants there were eating pets. Turner and others requested federal aid to bolster health services, education and law enforcement in Springfield in the wake of the immigration surge. Turner's opponents were Democrat Amy Cox, an urban agriculture scientist; and independent Michael Harbaugh. The Associated Press declared Turner the winner at 9:33 p.m. EST.

