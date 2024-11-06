Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Michael Waltz wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Michael Waltz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Waltz won his fourth term representing the 6th District in east-central Florida, which includes Daytona Beach. Prior to his election to Congress, he served in the U.S. Army, including in Afghanistan, and in the Department of Defense. He defeated Democrat James Stockton, a pastor and former president of a local NAACP branch. The Associated Press declared Waltz the winner at 7:33 p.m. EST.

