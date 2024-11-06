AP Race Call: Democrat Rick Larsen wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday. Larsen has held the seat since 2001, serving as the lead Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He defeated Republican Cody Hart, a Navy veteran who owns an engineering firm and has been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump. The district in northwest Washington includes several northern Seattle suburbs, many cities along the Interstate 5 corridor and such islands as San Juan. The Associated Press declared Larsen the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.

