AP Race Call: Republican John Rose wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. John Rose won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. Rose will serve a fourth term in Congress after his victory in the 6th District, one of the three seats that divide up Democratic-leaning Nashville and extend into rural and suburban Republican strongholds. Rose defeated Democrat Lore Bergman to clinch reelection. He previously served as Tennessee's agriculture commissioner. He is a farmer, attorney and owner of an IT training enterprise. Rose has said he is considering a run for Tennessee governor in 2026. The Associated Press declared Rose the winner at 8:51 p.m. EST.

