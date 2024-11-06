Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Haridopolos wins election to U.S. House in Florida's 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Mike Haridopolos won election to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 8th District, which is east of Orlando and covers Florida's Space Coast, is the state's only open seat this cycle. Rep. Bill Posey held the seat for eight terms but announced his retirement in April. Haridopolos, who had the support of Posey and other members of the congressional delegation upon entering the race, won the primary for the safely Republican seat. He is a state legislator who served two years as president of the state Senate. The Associated Press declared Haridopolos the winner at 7:13 p.m. EST.

