Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Trent Kelly wins reelection to U.S. House in Mississippi's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Trent Kelly won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Kelly defeated a Democratic challenger, businesswoman Dianne Dodson Black, in a rematch of the 2022 election in northern Mississippi's 1st District. Kelly is a former district attorney and has been in the House since winning a 2015 special election. Kelly is a major general in the Mississippi Army National Guard and deployed twice to Iraq. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Agriculture Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The Associated Press declared Kelly the winner at 9:59 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!