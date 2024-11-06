Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Warren Davidson wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Warren Davidson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. He has been in Congress since 2016. Davidson represents Ohio's 8th Congressional District, a heavily Republican area running north from Cincinnati along the Indiana border. The 54-year-old Davidson defeated Democrat Vanessa Enoch, the owner of a Cincinnati-based management consulting firm. Enoch also ran unsuccessfully against Davidson in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Davidson is a former owner and operator of manufacturing companies and a U.S. Army veteran. The Associated Press declared Davidson the winner at 9:59 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!