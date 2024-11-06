Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Sean Casten wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 6th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Sean Casten won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Casten, a scientist and businessman-turned-politician, has focused on the environment and fighting climate change. He first won office in 2018 when he flipped a longtime Republican territory in Chicago's suburbs and ousted a six-term incumbent. The redrawn district leans Democrat and is largely comprised of communities southwest of the city, along with a handful of neighborhoods on Chicago's South Side. The Associated Press declared Casten the winner at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!