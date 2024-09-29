Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn't impact emergency response

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations.

Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast.

The president in a brief exchange with reporters on Sunday described the impact of the storm as “stunning” and said that the administration is giving states “everything we have” to help with their response to the storm.

A North Carolina County that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported earlier Sunday that 30 people were killed due to the storm, pushing the overall death toll to at least 84 people across several states.

The White House said Biden directed FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell to figure out what can be done to accelerate support to isolated communities that are having difficulty accessing assistance.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign announced earlier Sunday he'll visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday to survey Helene's impact on that state, one of several hotly contested battlegrounds that will be pivotal in the November presidential election.

Trump is expected to receive a briefing, facilitate the distribution of relief supplies and deliver remarks during the visit, according to his campaign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.