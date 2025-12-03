A California Republican faces long odds after redistricting. Will he seek a safer seat in Texas?

LOS ANGELES — The redrawing of California’s congressional map to boost Democrats' chances has left Republicans scrambling for political survival. Some are digging in for tough races, but one is considering a particularly audacious step — moving to Texas.

Rep. Darrell Issa, a wealthy car alarm magnate, could make the jump from the Golden State to the Lone Star State in hopes of stretching his quarter-century in Congress at least a little bit longer.

The possibility was disclosed by a person familiar with Issa's thinking, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

It's an extreme example of how lawmakers commonly seek greener political pastures after redistricting, and Issa's dilemma reflects an extraordinary collision between competing efforts to redraw congressional maps. Texas is trying to make itself safer for Republicans while California is trying to help Democrats in response, part of a national gerrymandering battle ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Issa has moved before during his political career, trading an increasingly blue coastal district for a redder inland area east of San Diego. However, his current district has been redrawn to include the Democratic stronghold of Palm Springs after California voters passed Proposition 50 last month, making it far more difficult for Issa to be reelected.

Much uncertainty remains, as court battles play out across the country over the new districts. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to uphold a lower court ruling blocking new Texas districts approved by Republican state officials.

However, the filing deadline for Texas is Monday, and Issa has to decide whether to leave behind California's beaches and sunshine for Texas flatlands and cowboy culture.

His possible cross-country move is being greeted with skepticism from one influential Republican, Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who heads the campaign arm of the House GOP.

"I’ve encouraged Darrell to run in his current district,” Hudson said.

The person familiar with Issa's thinking said he's facing a complicated decision and is still thinking through the options. It's possible that he remains in California, shifts to another district in the state or sits out the election entirely.

Midterm elections are typically difficult for the party that holds the White House, and Republicans face the possibility of losing their slim majority in the House.

If Issa decides to move, he would join other former Californians who recently decamped for Texas in search of a more affordable cost of living, among other reasons. The nation's two most populous states have also been fierce political rivals, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have been in a long-running feud over taxes, gun control and other issues. You can find “Don't California my Texas” stickers and shirts for sale online.

Issa is eyeing Texas’ 32nd District, which is northeast of Dallas. Liz Gover, a precinct chair for the Dallas County Republican Party, said she had a favorable view of Issa as a California congressman but noted he doesn't live in Texas and other candidates are seeking the seat. She is backing Republican Darrell Day in the district.

“I think people would want — in any district — someone who lived in the district, in the state,” she said. “Does he know Texas?”

Day, the candidate in the district, asked, "If California voters aren't going to vote for him, I don't know why he thinks Texas voters would vote for him?"

“If he's looking for an easy seat, he's looking in the wrong place,” Day added. “We look forward to kicking to his ass.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said he hasn't reached out to Issa personally but added: “I’m happy to talk to him. We’ve got a lot of other immigrants from California.”

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington contributed.

