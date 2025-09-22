Candidates clash over Trump, costs and political divisions in New Jersey governor's debate

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — (AP) — Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli sparred over the economy, President Donald Trump's leadership and political division as they faced off Sunday night for the opening debate in New Jersey's high-stakes governor's race.

It was a combative affair for much of the night.

Ciattarelli repeatedly cast his opponent as dishonest and vague, and Sherrill questioned the former CEO’s math skills and fealty to Trump. People in the crowd shouted insults at times and had to be hushed by the moderator.

Security was tight at the town hall-style debate at Rider University, which played out shortly after the memorial for slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk in Arizona.

The tense national climate looms over the contest in New Jersey, which has drawn intense interest from the White House, activists and political leaders on both sides with Election Day just six weeks away.

Long considered a reliably blue state in national elections, New Jersey has swung between Republicans and Democrats during its odd-year gubernatorial elections. Trump lost here by just 6 points last fall, a credit to his appeal among the state’s large working-class population.

Here are some top takeaways from Sunday night’s clash:

Trump at the center of the debate

Trump, as he often does, played a central role in the debate even while being thousands of miles away at Kirk’s memorial.

Over and over, Sherrill linked Ciattarelli to the Republican president and his far-right MAGA movement and his more controversial policies. It was her most consistent theme throughout the 90-minute debate and underscored the extent to which she hopes to nationalize the state contest.

“He’ll do whatever Trump tells him to do,” Sherrill declared in her opening statement.

Ciattarelli did not criticize Trump or break with the Republican president on any issue, expressing support for his “big, beautiful" budget bill and his plans to end the Department of Education and revise national vaccine policies.

At the same time, he described himself as “independent” and tried to create some space between him and the president at times.

“My job is to advocate for the 9.3 million citizens of this state, and I’ll always do right by the citizens of this state, no matter who occupies the White House,” Ciattarelli said.

A free speech clash on a somber night

Both candidates weighed in on Kirk’s death, condemned political violence and vowed to defend free speech.

And yet there were few moments of unity on a night that was tense from beginning to end and featured several harsh exchanges. At one point, Sherrill questioned her opponent's math skills.

“I can see why your career as a CPA was so short lived, because your math just doesn’t add up, Jack," she jabbed.

Ciattarelli later pushed back: “She knows she’s in trouble in this campaign so this campaign is going to lie to you over and over again."

Kirk’s assassination fueled some of the debate's heaviest moments.

Ciattarelli took aim directly at Sherrill's response to Kirk's murder, charging that she condemned him almost immediately after supporting a resolution to celebrate his life.

“That’s a neat trick to say you don’t want to divide people, and then in your answer, bring up something that’s very divisive,” Sherrill slapped back. “I can’t even imagine how the Kirk family feels, and that should never happen to anyone because they speak out.”

She also highlighted some of Kirk's more divisive rhetoric and referenced ABC's suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after comments that he made about Kirk's killing.

“I think it is fair to have free speech, but I think it should go to everyone, to Jimmy Kimmel and to myself as well,” Sherrill said.

Who are they?

While Election Day is just six weeks away, it was clear that the candidates were still working to introduce themselves to voters who may just be starting to pay attention to the off-year election.

As she has for much of the campaign, Sherrill focused on her background as a Naval Academy graduate and Navy helicopter pilot. She was a federal prosecutor before being elected to Congress in 2018 in a longtime Republican-held district in northern New Jersey.

“I have a different kind of background, so I’m going to be a different kind of governor,” Sherrill said.

Ciattarelli, who is in his third bid for governor, played up his family’s roots in New Jersey, which he says go back a century. A certified public accountant, he owned a medical publishing company that he sold in 2017. He was a local and state elected leader before running for governor in 2017 and 2021.

“New Jersey, we need change. We need a hands-on CEO governor who is from New Jersey that knows exactly what needs to be done and is willing to do it,” Ciattarelli said.

Whose economy is this?

Rising costs were a big focus. And the candidates clashed over what — and who — is to blame.

Sherrill blamed higher prices on the Republican president, his “big, beautiful bill” and his tariffs.

“All he does is say that Trump’s right — it’s okay to drive up your tariffs. It’s okay to have the one big, beautiful bill, which drives up your health care and utility costs,” she said. “Not on my watch.”

Ciattarelli sought to link New Jersey’s high tax rates to the Democrats who have run state government in recent years.

“The Democrats have controlled our state legislature for 25 years,” he said. “The Democrats have controlled the executive branch, the governorship for eight years and look where we are today.”

