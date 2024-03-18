Politics

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will not run with No Labels as it seeks a 2024 candidate

By STEVE PEOPLES

Election 2024 No Labels FILE - Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan leaves the Fulton County Courthouse, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Duncan said Monday, March 18, 2024, that he would not run as a third-party candidate affiliated with No Labels, a political group that's considering launching an independent campaign for the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File) (Alex Slitz/AP)

By STEVE PEOPLES

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a leading contender in No Labels' push to recruit a presidential nominee, has ruled out a 2024 bid.

Duncan, a Republican, had been in communication with the centrist group in recent weeks about running for the White House under the No Labels banner this fall. The well-funded organization has already secured ballot access in more than a dozen states.

“After careful deliberation, I have withdrawn my name from consideration for the No Labels presidential ticket," Duncan said in a statement. “It was an honor to be approached, and I am grateful to all those who are engaged in good-faith efforts to offer Americans a better choice than the Trump vs. Biden re-match.”

The former Georgia leader becomes the latest would-be candidate to turn down No Labels, a list that includes Republican former presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Republican former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic retiring West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

No Labels has been working aggressively — and privately — to field a so-called “unity ticket” designed to provide voters with an alternative to former President Donald Trump, a Republican, and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the general election.

Polls suggest many Americans don’t want a 2020 rematch, a dynamic No Labels sees as an opening to offer a bipartisan ticket. But Democrats are especially worried that a No Labels candidate would undermine Biden’s reelection.

Duncan, who has been critical of Trump, said he would continue focusing on efforts to improve the GOP “so we can elect more common-sense conservative candidates in the future.”

Duncan's announcement comes less than two weeks after No Labels' delegates voted to move forward with the process of nominating a candidate.

No Labels did not immediately respond when asked to comment on Duncan's announcement.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!