Former national park superintendents urge Trump administration to close parks in case of shutdown

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A group of former national park superintendents is calling on the Trump administration to close the parks to visitors in case of a government shutdown.

Past shutdowns in which parks have remained opened have led to the vandalism of iconic symbols, destruction of wildlife habitats and possible endangerment of visitors, 40 former superintendents said in a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

A shutdown now could be even worse as parks are already under strain from a 24% reduction in staff and severe budget cuts, the former park officials said in a letter Thursday. A secretarial order by Burgum directing parks to remain open has led parks to neglect trash collection and other routine maintenance work, the ex-officials said. The April directive said the Park Service director should ensure that all park units remain open and accessible to the public during their specified hours of operation posted on the park websites.

"Leaving parks even partially open to the public during a shutdown with minimal — or no — park staffing is reckless and puts both visitors and park resources at risk,'' the former officials wrote.

“National parks don’t run themselves. It is hardworking National Park Service employees that keep them safe, clean and accessible,'' they said.

"As stewards of these American treasures, we urge you to prioritize both conservation and visitor safety and protect our national parks during a potential shutdown, and into the future. If sufficient staff aren’t there, visitors shouldn’t be either,'' the former superintendents said.

Park staff manage everything from routine maintenance of buildings and trails to educational programs that teach visitors how to safely engage with nature and guided tours that share the nation's collective history, they said. Long-term projects and research are also in jeopardy during a shutdown, they said.

The letter was organized by the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks and the Association of National Park Rangers. The Interior Department and the National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

