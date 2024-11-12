Georgia House Republicans stick with leadership team for the next two years

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia House Republicans decided Tuesday to keep their leadership team for the next two years.

At the gathering inside the state Capitol, Republicans renominated Jon Burns of Newington Tuesday as speaker, a position that is traditionally the second-most influential post in state government behind the governor.

The full House will vote on the position when it reconvenes in January. Republicans lost two seats after the election, but they still hold a majority so Burns will likely win. Republicans are on track to hold 100 seats, vs 80 seats for the Democrats.

“As we look forward to January, I am incredibly confident in the strength of the majority we have worked to defend, and I know there is no issue too big for us to address,” Burns said.

Burns, who lives in a rural area of Effingham County west of Savannah, has worked in the farm supply business. He was selected as speaker in November 2022, succeeding the late former speaker David Ralston.

Inside the House chamber, Burns touted successful Republican efforts from last session including tax reductions, infrastructure investment, funding for pre-k programs, literacy initiatives, “cracking down on illegal immigration" and increasing penalties for certain crimes.

Next year, Burns said the chamber will work to invest in education and increase access to healthcare. Burns recently signaled he was open to Medicaid expansion.

“We will continue championing taxpayers and businesses of every size across the state,” Burns added. “We will continue supporting Georgia's growing families and providing opportunities for economic security and mobility for every citizen in our state.”

After a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School north of Atlanta, Burns said in September lawmakers would consider policies to support mental health in schools, detect guns and encourage people to safely store guns in 2025. Georgia's Senate is considering similar policies.

“We will address school safety and ensure that we take every reasonable measure to ensure that a tragedy like what happened at Apalachee High School never happens in our state again, while upholding the rights and privileges of our law-abiding citizens," Burns said after he was nominated.

Republicans kept Rep. Jan Jones of Milton as House Speaker Pro Tem and Rep. Chuck Efstration of Dacula as majority leader. Rep. James Burchett of Waycross will remain whip, while Rep. Houston Gaines of Athens will remain vice chair and Rep. Bruce Williamson III of Monroe will remain caucus chair.

Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Kramon on X: @charlottekramon

