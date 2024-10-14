The Latest: Trump and Harris head back to Pennsylvania, the largest battleground state

Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are taking their presidential campaigns back to Pennsylvania on Monday. Some 7 million votes are up for grabs in the largest battleground state where mail-in voting is well underway.

Harris is going speak in Erie while Trump is holding a town hall in suburban Philadelphia.

Harris unveiled a plan intended to empower Black men. President Joe Biden received strong support from Black men in 2020, but Harris advisers believe some African American men would rather not vote than cast a ballot for Harris or Trump.

Meanwhile, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than the overall U.S. population to view legal immigration as a "major benefit" that contributes to economic growth. Trump has focused on the threat of immigration in his campaign.

Here’s the latest:

Harris seeks to energize Black male voters

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about her economic agenda and how Black men will benefit from it in a pair of interviews released Monday.

The interviews are part of a push by the Democratic presidential nominee to energize a key voting block that has Democrats concerned about a lack of enthusiasm. The interviews with Roland Martin Unfiltered and The Shade Room were released as Harris announced a plan to give Black men more economic opportunities and other chances to thrive.

On Tuesday in Detroit, Harris will also sit for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, another prominent Black media personality.

Harris’ Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, has been appealing to men, and making a strong pitch to Black men in particular, as he campaigns to be reelected to a second term.

In the interviews released Monday, Harris says Trump has no proposals that would help the people who will be watching her conversations.

