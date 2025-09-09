Maryland governor criticizes Trump in reelection campaign announcement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat frequently mentioned as a potential candidate for president in 2028, officially announced his reelection campaign for governor on Tuesday, criticizing Republican President Donald Trump in a video announcement.

The governor said that while he stands up for the middle class in Maryland, the president "is bending over backwards for billionaires and big corporations, firing federal workers, gutting Medicaid, raising prices on everything from electricity to groceries.”

“The games of Washington are exhausting, and worse, they’re hurting people,” Moore said. “I’m not from that world.”

Moore and Trump have been feuding about public safety in Baltimore, as the president has threatened to send the National Guard to Maryland's largest city to fight crime. Moore has noted that homicides in Baltimore have reached historic lows.

Moore, who is in his third year in office, has repeatedly said he won't run for president in 2028, but his comments haven't ended speculation about his political future.

When Moore was asked Sunday on NBC's “Meet the Press" whether he would serve a full second term as governor, if reelected next year, he said he would.

"Yes, I’ll be serving a full term,” Moore said. “I’m excited about reelection. I’m excited about what I’m going to be able to do for the people of Maryland.”

Moore had a challenging legislative session this year, when he faced a budget deficit that resulted in tax increases, largely on the wealthy. The governor has emphasized that most residents will see a small tax cut or no change in taxes.

Maryland, which is home to many federal workers, also has been challenged by the president's reduction in the federal workforce.

The Republican Governors Association responded to the announcement by pointing to tax hikes during Moore's tenure.

"Marylanders don’t want another four years of tax increases, runaway spending, and an agenda that has only taken Maryland backward,” Courtney Alexander, the RGA's communications director, said in a statement.

Moore was first elected in 2022 after prevailing in a crowded Democratic primary. He went on to win about 65% of the vote to defeat Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

It's early in Maryland's political calendar. The candidacy filing deadline is Feb. 24.

Only one other Democrat is running against Moore for the Democratic nomination so far: Ralph Jaffe, a retired teacher.

Several candidates have announced plans to seek the GOP nomination. They include Ed Hale, a Baltimore businessman who switched parties to run as a Republican. Del. Christopher Bouchat, Kurt Wedekind and John Myrick also are running. State Sen. Steve Hershey, the Maryland Senate minority leader, has announced an exploratory committee for a potential run.

