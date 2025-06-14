Military parade barrels through nation's capital with tanks, troops and 21-gun salute

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The grand military parade that President Donald Trump had been wanting for years barreled down Constitution Avenue on Saturday with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute, playing out against the counterpoint of protests around the country by those who decried the U.S. leader as a dictator and would-be king.

The Republican president, on his 79th birthday, sat on a special viewing stand south of the White House to watch the display of American military might, which began early and moved swiftly as light rain fell and dark clouds shrouded the Washington Monument. The procession with more than 6,000 soldiers and 128 Army tanks was one Trump tried to make happen in his first term after seeing such an event in Paris in 2017, but the plans never came together until this year, when the parade was added to an event recognizing the Army's 250th anniversary.

Up above, the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team appeared in the overcast sky, descending toward the reviewing stand. The team had been scheduled to jump at the end of the parade, but appeared in the skies above the National Mall far earlier than planned as a light rain fell.

At times, Trump stood and saluted as troops marched past the reviewing stand.

Hours before the parade started, demonstrators turned out in streets and parks around the nation to sound off against the Republican president. They criticized Trump for using the military to respond to people protesting his deportation efforts and for the muscular military show in the U.S. capital.

In Washington, anti-war protesters unfurled signs that said “Homes not drones” not far from a display of armored vehicles, helicopters and military-grade equipment on the National Mall set up to commemorate the Army’s birthday. Vendors outside the festival sold gear marking the military milestone. Others hawked Trump-themed merchandise.

Doug Haynes, a Navy veteran who voted for Trump, attended the daylong festival to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, but said that the parade “was a little over the top.”

Pointing at a nearby tank, Haynes said that having them roll down the street is a “very bold statement to the world, perhaps.”

Trump had brushed off the possibility of weather or protest disruptions. In a social media post Saturday morning, he said the “great military parade” would be on “rain or shine.” The protests, he said earlier, “will be met with very big force.” Hours ahead of the parade, crowds of protesters with anti-Trump signs marched toward the White House, escorted by police vehicles and officers on bicycles. Some held a giant banner that read: “TRUMP MUST GO NOW.”

The parade was added just a few weeks ago to the planned celebration of the Army's birthday and has drawn criticism for its price tag of up to $45 million and the possibility that the lumbering tanks could tear up city streets. The Army has taken a variety of steps to protect the streets, including laying metal plates along the route.

About 6 in 10 Americans said Saturday's parade was "not a good use" of government money. The vast majority of people, 78%, said they neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot, traveled to Washington from Kansas City for the weekend “to see the military and see Trump.”

Stallard, who voted for Trump, said it was “hard to believe” people are upset about the cost of the event when “they blow that in 10 seconds on things that we don’t even need.”

The daylong display of America's Army comes as Trump has shown his willingness to use the nation's military might in ways other U.S. presidents have typically avoided. In the last week, he has activated the California National Guard without the governor's permission and dispatched the U.S. Marines to provide security during Los Angeles protests related to immigration raids, prompting a state lawsuit to stop the deployments.

He similarly sought to project military strength during his first presidential term, saying in 2020 that he wanted forces to “dominate” the streets following racial justice protests that turned violent and warning governors that he was prepared to send in active-duty fighters if they did not call out the National Guard in their states.

Earlier this week, Trump raised eyebrows during a speech at Fort Bragg when members of the 82nd Airborne Division, who were directed to stand behind Trump, booed and cheered during his incendiary remarks, including condemnation of his predecessor, Joe Biden. There also was a pop-up "Make America Great Again" merchandise stand nearby selling souvenirs to troops in uniform.

The Defense Department has a doctrine that prohibits troops from participating in political activity while in uniform. Members of Congress and military leaders have expressed concerns about the political displays during the speech at Fort Bragg.

Saturday's pageantry was designed to fulfill Trump's expressed desire for a big parade that he tried to get done in his first term after seeing one in Paris on Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said after watching the two-hour procession along the famed Champs-Élysées that he wanted an even grander one in Washington.

The parade included about 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, all of it viewed by cheering spectators in an atmosphere of heightened security.

The parade wound down Constitution Avenue, lined with security fencing and barriers. A flyover of military aircraft included World War II-era planes, including a B-25 Mitchell bomber, and army helicopters flew low over the crowd, below the top of the Washington Monument. Mounted soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division made an appearance — horses once played a crucial role in warfare, but today they’re mostly used in ceremonial events like today’s parade.

The night also was to include a concert featuring “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood and fireworks. Trump also was expected to swear in 250 new or reenlisting troops.

"No Kings" ralliesunfolded in hundreds of cities, designed to counter what organizers said were Trump's plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and flag day. Organizers said they picked the name to support democracy and speak out against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Ahead of a rally and march toward the White House on Saturday afternoon, about 200 protesters assembled in northwest Washington’s Logan Circle and handed out signs and danced to upbeat music from a local street band, including “This Land Is Your Land.”

The mood was celebratory as the group chanted “Trump must go now” before erupting in cheers.

A larger-than-life puppet of Trump was wheeled through the crowd, a caricature of the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as “I prefer crushed ICE,” referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Other messages were: “The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in L.A.” and “Flip me off if you’re a FASCIST.”

____

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Michelle L. Price, Nathan Ellgren, Lea Skene, Olivia Diaz, Joey Cappelletti, Ashraf Khalil and Tara Copp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.