Moderate Sen. Jacky Rosen urges Noem's impeachment as Dem fury grows over Minneapolis shooting

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying that she believes Noem is attempting to "mislead the American public" about the fatal shooting of a 37 year-old protester in Minneapolis.

The call from Rosen, a moderate who was part of the group that helped Republicans end the 43-day government shutdown last year, comes amid a growing fury from congressional Democrats who have also vowed to block funding for the Homeland Security Department. A House resolution to launch impeachment proceedings against Noem has the support of more than 100 Democrats, but few Senate Democrats have so far weighed in.

“Kristi Noem has been an abject failure leading the Department of Homeland Security for the last year — and the abuses of power we’re seeing from ICE are the latest proof that she has lost control over her own department and staff,” Rosen said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Rosen said Noem's conduct is “deeply shameful” and she "must be impeached and removed from office immediately.”

Impeachment proceedings are unlikely in the GOP-controlled Congress, but mounting Democratic outrage over the violence in the streets of Minneapolis is certain to disrupt Senate Republican leaders’ hopes this week to quickly approve a wide-ranging spending bill and avoid a partial government shutdown on Jan. 30.

And while some moderate Democrats have been wary over the last year of criticizing the Trump administration on border and immigration issues, the fatal shootings in Minneapolis of Alex Pretti on Saturday and Renee Good on Jan. 7 have transformed the debate, even among moderates like Rosen.

Noem defends fatal shooting

The Nevada senator's call for impeachment followed Noem's quick defense, without a full investigation, of the fatal shooting of Pretti by a Border Patrol agent. Videos of the scene reviewed by The Associated Press appear to contradict statements by the Trump administration that the shots were fired "defensively" against Pretti as he "approached" them with a gun. Pretti was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, but he appears to be seen with only a phone in his hand in the videos.

During the scuffle, agents discovered that he was carrying a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and opened fire with several shots, including into his back. Officials did not say if Pretti brandished the weapon.

Noem said Pretti showed up to “impede a law enforcement operation.”

“This looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement,” Noem said Sunday.

In her call for Noem's impeachment, Rosen cited other issues beyond the current ICE operations. She said Noem has also “violated the public trust by wasting millions in taxpayer dollars” on self promotion and cited reports that the Coast Guard purchased her two luxury jets worth $172 million.

Senate anger over ICE violence

Rosen’s statement follows that of Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, who is one of the more left-leaning members of the Senate Democratic caucus. Markey said last week that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against Noem, “who is right now actually orchestrating on the streets of our country this almost vigilantism on the part of ICE agents terrorizing cities all across the country.”

And while other senators stopped short of calling for Noem's impeachment, several moderate Democrats who joined Rosen in voting to reopen the government last year said they would vote against Homeland Security funding this week even if it meant a government shutdown.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said that DHS is “brutalizing U.S. citizens and law-abiding immigrants." Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said that “we are not living in normal times.”

As administration officials immediately defended the shooting, several Republicans have called for a thorough investigation, including Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

House Democrats increasingly back Noem's impeachment

Calls for Noem’s impeachment also grew louder in the House as the Democratic caucus had a phone call with Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison, both former congressmen, according to a person familiar with the private call who requested anonymity to discuss it.

Most of the House Democratic lawmakers who spoke during the meeting called for Noem's impeachment, said another person familiar with the call who insisted on anonymity to discuss it.

New York Rep. Laura Gillen, a Democrat who was one of only seven House Democrats who voted to fund the Homeland Security Department last week, said Sunday that "there must be accountability, which is why Secretary Noem must be impeached immediately."

“She is not focused on safety or border security; she’s focused on chaos and self-promotion, undermining local law enforcement and stoking violence as a result,” Gillen said in a post on X.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.