National Guard vehicle collides with civilian car near US Capitol, trapping one person

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A National Guard vehicle collided with a civilian car less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning as troops continued to take up positions around the city during President Donald Trump's crackdown.

One person was trapped inside the car after the accident and had to be extricated by emergency responders, according to D.C. fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. The person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. A video posted online showed a tan-colored armored vehicle and a silver SUV with a crushed side. The military vehicle was twice the height of the civilian car.

“You come to our city and this is what you do? Seriously?” a woman yelled at the troops in the video.

The driver was conscious and breathing, and the injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.

An estimated 1,900 troops are being deployed in D.C. More than half are coming from Republican-led states that are responding to requests from Trump administration officials.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said more than 550 people have been arrested so far, and the U.S. Marshals are offering $500 rewards for information leading to additional arrests.

"Together, we will make DC safe again!" Bondi wrote on social media.

