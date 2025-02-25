Police are investigating assault allegations against Republican US Rep. Cory Mills of Florida

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating assault allegations against Republican U.S. Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, but an official says the case has been sent back for further investigation and might never result in charges.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a residence in the Wharf neighborhood “for a report of an assault,” according to a Metro Police Department statement. An incident report says the victim was a woman, and that no weapon was involved. No arrests were made, though police noted the case was still “an active criminal investigation.”

In a statement, Mills’ office confirmed that “law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the case was sent back to police and might not result in charges. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The case has since prompted an internal MPD inquiry into its handling of the initial complaint.

“Once MPD leadership became aware of this matter there was an immediate review of our initial response to ensure all procedures were followed. MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is currently investigating,” according to a department statement.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, speaking to reporters Friday, would not confirm Mills' involvement in the case. But she did speak about an internal investigation, focused on “making sure that all of our members did what they were supposed to do according to MPD policy.”

Mills, an Army veteran who received a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq, was elected to a second term in Congress last year.

