Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat seeking his 13th term in Congress, dies at age 80

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Georgia Democrat who was seeking his 13th term in Congress despite challenges from within his party, has died. He was 80.

Scott was Democrats’ ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee after having once served as the panel first Black chairman, despite most recently representing a metropolitan district around Atlanta. He was once a leading voice for his party on issues related to farm aid policy and food aid for consumers and a prominent Black member of the party’s moderate Blue Dog caucus.

But he faced criticism and concerns in recent years because of declining health, enduring a primary challenge in 2024 and facing another one at the time of his death.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the longtime lawmaker.

“The news of Congressman Scott’s passing is deeply sad,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

“David Scott was a trailblazer who served district that he represented admirably, rose up from humble beginnings to become the first African American ever to chair the House Ag Committee,” Jeffries said. “He cared about the people that he represented. He was fiercely committed to getting things done for the people of the great state of Georgia, and he’ll be deeply missed.

The congressman was not especially active on the campaign trail in 2026. But had been dismissive of pressure to retire.

“Thank God I’m in good health, moving and doing the people’s work,” Scott said in 2024.

Scott’s death slightly widens Republicans’ narrow House majority going into the thick of this midterm election year.

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