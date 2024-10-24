The top election official in a politically crucial Nevada county says she was forced out

The top election official in one of the nation’s most politically important counties said Wednesday she was forced out of her role just weeks before the November presidential election, disputing an official statement that she asked for a leave after experiencing “stress issues.”

The abrupt departure of Cari-Ann Burgess as the interim registrar of voters in northern Nevada's Washoe County one month ago is the latest sign of turmoil in a county that has been roiled for four years by people pushing election conspiracy theories. Washoe, which includes Reno, is a swing county in a state where this year's presidential contest is expected to be narrowly decided.

Burgess told The Associated Press in an interview that she had refused personnel changes sought by the county manager’s office and had offered to step down and return to her prior position as deputy. She said she was told that was not possible.

In a meeting with county staff, including representatives of the district attorney's office, Burgess said she was forced to put a request for leave in writing despite her desire to stay.

“I feel like I was absolutely forced out, but I have no idea how we got to this point,” Burgess said in her first public remarks since her departure. “Because the previous Friday and Monday, before I was put on leave, I was having high praises. They were like, ‘You’re doing a great job, you’ve got this, you’re the best person for this job because you brought this team together.'

"And then all of a sudden, I was out on leave.”

Burgess said she has hired a lawyer and was considering her legal options.

In a Sept. 27 statement, Washoe County spokeswoman Bethany Drysdale said Burgess had “experienced stress issues and requested medical leave.” Washoe County Manager Eric Brown told commissioners during an Oct. 8 meeting that Burgess was on leave and that she had not been fired and had not quit.

Calls to county officials seeking a response to Burgess’ comments were not immediately returned.

Nevada is one of seven presidential battleground states that Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are hotly contesting ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Washoe is the state’s second most populous county and is considered a bellwether because its elections are often narrowly decided and its vote can tip statewide elections. Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, has voted solidly Democratic in the past two presidential elections.

A deputy filling in for Burgess is now the fifth person in four years to oversee elections in the politically mixed county. The staff has turned over entirely since the 2020 presidential election, Burgess said.

