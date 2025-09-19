Politics

Trump asks Supreme Court to halt order letting transgender people choose passport sex markers

Trump President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, after returning from a state visit to Britain. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) (Luis M. Alvarez/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing transgender and nonbinary people to choose the sex marker on their passports.

The court order allows transgender or nonbinary people to request a male, female or “X” identification marker rather than being limited to the marker that matches the gender on their birth certificate.

