Politics

Trump declines to rule out abusing power or seeking retribution if he returns to the White House

By JILL COLVIN

Election 2024 Trump Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub & Eatery, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By JILL COLVIN

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump declined to rule out abusing power if he wins the presidency again after Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity asked him Tuesday to respond to growing Democratic criticism of his rhetoric.

The GOP presidential front-runner has talked about targeting his rivals — referring to them as "vermin" — and seeking retribution if he returns to the Oval Office for what he argues are politically motivated prosecutions against him. As Trump has dominated the Republican presidential primary, President Joe Biden has stepped up his own warnings, contending Trump is " determined to destroy American democracy."

“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?" Hannity asked.

“Except for day one," Trump responded. “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Trump then repeated his assertion. “I love this guy,” he said of the Fox News host. "He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said, no, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator.”

Earlier in the interview, Hannity had asked Trump if he “in any way" had "any plans whatsoever, if reelected president, to abuse power, to break the law to use the government to go after people.”

“You mean like they’re using right now?” Trump responded.

The interview before a live audience was taped in Davenport, Iowa, Tuesday and aired later in the night.

Trump had tried to turn the tables on Biden during a Saturday speech in Iowa, arguing that the man whose election victory Trump tried to overturn is "the destroyer of American democracy."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!