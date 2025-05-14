Trump marvels at wealth of his Arab hosts while he eyes White House and Air Force One upgrades

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Donald Trump is the most powerful and famous person on the planet, at the helm of the biggest economy and the strongest military.

But on his trip to the Middle East this week, the American president is sounding more than a little envious of his Arab hosts.

He admired the marble in the Qatari palace as “perfecto” and “very hard to buy.” He praised the “gleaming marvels” of the skyline in Saudi Arabia. And he groused about the “much smaller” and “much less impressive” plane that is Air Force One.

On his flight to the region, Trump said the Gulf states all have “these brand-new Boeing 747s," while he was stuck using a version nearly 4 decades old.

The president is so impatient for a replacement plane that he is considering accepting a donated model from Qatar, despite concerns that it could be less secure, costly to retrofit and a violation of the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on foreign gifts. He presented no national security imperative for a swift upgrade rather than waiting for Boeing to finish new Air Force One jets that have been in the works for years.

It sounded like a case of keeping up with the Joneses, only in this case the Joneses are oil-rich leaders of Middle Eastern autocracies. For a former real estate developer with flamboyant tastes, Trump's trip has been a tantalizing peek into the lives of his more opulent counterparts.

“The job you've done is second to none,” Trump told Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, gazing up at his surroundings in the palace known as the Amiri Diwan. “You look at this, it's so beautiful. As a construction person, I'm seeing perfect marble. This is what they call perfecto.”

There have been other lavish touches on the trip, which will wind up with a stop in the United Arab Emirates. Air Force One received fighter jet escorts, honor guards stood by with golden swords in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the presidential limousine was welcomed by riders on camelback in Doha, Qatar.

“We appreciate those camels,” Trump told Al Thani. "I haven't seen camels like that in a long time. That was some greeting."

The Republican president's admiration reflects an aesthetic and political vision at odds with American tradition. After declaring independence from the British monarchy, the Founding Fathers wanted to eschew anything that suggested royalty. Even as the United States emerged as the global superpower, the country and its leaders emphasized a facade of humility.

But that's never been Trump's style. The billionaire's New York City penthouse is embellished with gold and marble, and parts of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida are modeled after France's Palace of Versailles.

After winning a second term last year, Trump is eager to bring the same approach to the presidency, and it's likely that his visit to the Middle East will fuel his desire for renovations. The White House, despite is grandeur, can be quite cramped. Office space is limited and state dinners are sometimes held in a fancy tent to accommodate enough guests.

Trump said he wants to build "a beautiful, beautiful ballroom like I have at Mar-a-Lago, as beautiful as can be." He promised to foot the $100 million bill.

“I think we've outgrown the tent stuff, right, don't you think?” he said recently.

Trump has also talked about paving over the lawn in the Rose Garden, turning it into a patio with “gorgeous stone” that would be easier for holding events.

Some upgrades have already taken place, particularly in the Oval Office. There are gold accents to the fireplace, doorway arches, walls and other areas of the room. The walls have become increasingly packed with portraits of past presidents. A model of a new Air Force One — complete with a paint scheme that echoes his personal jet — sits on a table in the center of the room.

One prized addition is a copy of the Declaration of Independence, which is concealed behind a curtain to protect it from sunlight. He sometimes dramatically unveils the document for guests.

“You see the new and improved Oval Office as it becomes more and more beautiful,” the president told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a recent visit. He said it's been renovated “with great love and 24 karat gold — that always helps too."

____ Megerian reported from Washington.

