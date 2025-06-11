Trump and Newsom escalate fight as feds intervene in Los Angeles protests: In their own words

The public fight between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump keeps intensifying, with name calling, insults and accusations traded over television and social media networks.

For Newsom, a Democrat, the increasing presence of National Guard troops and Marines in his state's largest city — sent there by Trump — is a power grab showing "democracy is under assault." The governor says he is committed to standing up against the president, and on Tuesday said Trump's actions go beyond immigration enforcement and are akin to "authoritarian regimes."

For the Republican president, the activation of thousands of guardsmen and the deployment of Marines were justified by the actions of protesters, some of whom have set cars on fire or pelted police with debris and fireworks. Trump, who has left open the possibility of invoking one the most extreme emergency powers he has in response to the protests, says he wants to “save Los Angeles” and argues Newsom is “incompetent." The fight showed no signs of quieting Wednesday.

Here’s a look at back-and-forth between Trump and Newsom in their own words:

The troops

TRUMP: “You have violent people, and we're not gonna let them get away with it.” — Sunday, in remarks to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, referencing protests in the Los Angeles area and his decision to send troops to quell them.

NEWSOM: “Trump wants chaos and he’s instigated violence ... Stay peaceful. Stay focused. Don’t give him the excuse he’s looking for.” — later Sunday, on X.

Trump and Newsom's most recent dispute started after protests broke out over immigration enforcement in the Los Angeles area, and Trump — without Newsom's support — activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to quell them. Trump has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal service members when there is "a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States."

In a letter Sunday, Newsom called on Trump to rescind the Guard deployment, calling it a "serious breach of state sovereignty." Newsom later asked a court to stop the military from helping federal immigration agents, with some guardsmen now standing in protective gauntlet around agents as they conduct arrests. The judge chose not to rule immediately.

The phone call

In an interview with MSNBC, Newsom said he spoke with Trump "late Friday night," after the protests had begun. He described it as a "very decent conversation," and said deploying the National Guard "never came up." But Trump has said the reason for that call was to discuss sending federal agents. He previously stated more clearly that he had warned the governor to "take care of this. Otherwise, I'm sending in the troops."

NEWSOM: “We talked for almost 20 minutes, and he — barely, this issue never came up. I mean, I kept trying to talk about LA, he wanted to talk about all these other issues.”— Sunday, speaking to MSNBC.

TRUMP: “The phone call was to deploy the troops. It was late at night, I said 'you know, your city’s burning down, your state is in bad trouble.” — in a podcast interview with the New York Post that aired Wednesday.

Newsom maintained to MSNBC that Trump "never once brought up the National Guard,” calling him “a stone-cold liar.”

On Monday, Trump posted on social media that Los Angeles would have been "completely obliterated" without his intervention and referred to Newsom as "Newscum," a pejorative moniker he has used to refer to the governor.

The lawsuit

NEWSOM: "We are suing Donald Trump. This is a manufactured crisis. He is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. constitution." — Monday, on X.

The governor sought an emergency court order, arguing that the deployment of troops “trampled” on the state’s sovereignty. Ahead of that move, Newsom accused the president of inflaming tensions, breaching state sovereignty and wasting resources, while warning protesters not to “take Trump’s bait.”

TRUMP: “I’m very happy I got involved ... I think Gavin in his own way is very happy I got involved.” — Monday, at a White House event.

Trump also said the lawsuit was “interesting” and argued “that place would be burning down” without the federal government’s intervention.

Dueling speeches

TRUMP: “We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy.” — Tuesday, in a speech at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

In the same speech, Trump called the Los Angeles protesters “animals” and “a foreign enemy," as he defended his actions deploying the military to quell protests in opposition to his immigration crackdown. He also vowed to “liberate” the California city.

NEWSOM: "Authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least able to defend themselves. But they do not stop there. Trump and his loyalists, they thrive on division because it allows them to take more power and exert even more control." — Tuesday, in a public address.

The California leader said Trump’s immigration measures have gone well beyond arresting criminals. “California may be first, but it clearly will not end here,” he warned. “Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes.”

The possible arrest?

Trump's border czar Tom Homan has previously warned that anyone, including public officials, would be arrested if they obstructed federal law enforcement.

On Sunday, Newsom dared the Trump administration to follow through.

NEWSOM: “Come after me, arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” — Sunday, in his MSNBC interview.

A day later, Trump endorsed the idea.

TRUMP: “I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” — Monday, in remarks to reporters.

Later Monday, Newsom shared a video of Trump’s comments about arresting him.

NEWSOM: "The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism." — Monday, on X.

Homan said Monday there was “no discussion” about actually arresting Newsom, but reiterated that “no one’s above the law.”

Later Monday, after an event at the White House, Trump said Newsom's “primary crime” is running for governor, “because he did such a bad job.” In a podcast interview with the New York Post that aired Wednesday, Trump appeared to walk back some of his previous remarks and asked what the reporter meant by the word “arrest.”

TRUMP: “Well, in theory you could ... It’s almost like a a dissipation of duty." — asked by the New York Post if he would charge Newsom with a crime.

How about that parade?

NEWSOM: “And we all know, this Saturday, he’s ordering our American heroes – the United States military – forcing them to put on a vulgar display to celebrate his birthday, just as other failed dictators have done in the past.” — Tuesday in his televised address.

TRUMP: “I think it’s going to be great." — Tuesday, speaking to reporters at the White House.

The LA crackdown comes as the Trump administration is preparing for a massive military parade in the nation's capital. Trump has promoted the Army's anniversary as a reason to hold the parade Saturday, which is also his 79th birthday.

“We’re going to celebrate our country for a change," Trump said.

“No Kings Day” protests are planned across the country Saturday in response. Trump said earlier Tuesday that there would be more immigration raids and that any additional protests would be met with even greater force, including against demonstrators who show up at the parade.

The conflict showed no signs of slowing Wednesday.

TRUMP: "The INCOMPETENT governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

