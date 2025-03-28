Major law firm reaches deal with Trump to avoid White House order even as two other firms sue

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A prominent international law firm reached a deal with President Donald Trump on Friday to provide at least $100 million in free legal services and to review its hiring practices, averting a punishing executive order like the ones directed at nearly a half-dozen other major legal institutions in recent weeks.

The deal with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom was announced just hours after two other law firms sued in federal court over executive orders meant to sanction them over their association with attorneys who have previously investigated Trump.

Those firms, Jenner & Block and WilmerHale, say in their lawsuits that the orders amount to an unprecedented assault on the legal system and represent an unconstitutional form of presidential retaliation.

In a message to the firm, Skadden Arps' managing partner, Jeremy London, said the firm had learned in recent days that the Trump administration intended to issue an executive order targeting it over its pro bono legal work and its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. A deal, he said, was the “best path to protect our clients, our people and our Firm.”

“When faced with this information, we carefully considered what the right path would be for us, and the answer was not obvious. We were thoughtful and deliberate in determining the steps we might take, knowing that the decisions we were grappling with would have fundamental consequences for our firm," London wrote in the message, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

He added, “As we considered our options, we were guided by our determination to uphold the significant commitments and responsibilities we have to our clients, our people, and to the broader communities and society we serve.”

The federal complaints filed by Jenner & Block and WilmerHale urge judges to block enforcement of the orders, which seek among other sanctions to suspend security clearances of the firms' lawyers and restrict their employees from having access to federal buildings.

“Our Constitution, top to bottom, forbids attempts by the government to punish citizens and lawyers based on the clients they represent, the positions they advocate, the opinions they voice, and the people with whom they associate," said the complaint from Jenner & Block, filed in federal court in Washington.

The firms say the days-old orders have already affected their business, with Jenner & Block saying that one client has been notified by the Justice Department that the firm cannot attend a meeting at the building next week.

“That client therefore will either need to attend the meeting without outside counsel or would need to retain new outside counsel before April 3,” the lawsuit says.

Targeted law firms have taken different approaches to executive orders that threaten to upend their business model and chill their legal practice. Besides the two that sued Friday, the law firm of Perkins Coie also challenged the Trump order in court and succeeded in getting a judge to temporarily block enforcement. The Paul Weiss firm, by contrast, cut a deal with the White House days after being targeted, with its chairman saying that the order presented an "existential crisis" for the firm and that he wasn't sure it could have survived a protracted fight with the Trump administration.

The executive order against Jenner & Block this week stemmed from the fact that the firm once employed Andrew Weissmann, a lawyer who served on special counsel Robert Mueller's team that investigated Trump during his first term in office. Weissmann left the firm four years ago.

Mueller has retired from WilmerHale, but the White House executive order from Thursday mentions him as well as another retired partner and a current partner who all served on Mueller's team.

“While most litigation requires discovery to unearth retaliatory motive, the Order makes no secret of its intent to punish WilmerHale for its past and current representations of clients before the Nation’s courts and for its perceived connection to the views that Mr. Mueller expressed as Special Counsel,” the WilmerHale lawsuit says.

