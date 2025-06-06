US charges Kilmar Abrego Garcia with transporting illegal immigrants into the country

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been charged with in the United States with transporting illegal immigrants into the country, nearly three months after the Trump administration mistakenly deported him to his native El Salvador.

The human trafficking charges stem from a 2022 vehicle stop in which the Tennessee Highway Patrol suspected him of human trafficking. A report released by the Department of Homeland Security in April states that none of the people in the vehicle had luggage, while they listed the same address as Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia was never charged with a crime, while the officers allowed him to drive on with only a warning about an expired driver’s license, according to the DHS report. The report said he was traveling from Texas to Maryland, via Missouri, to bring in people to perform construction work.

The Justice Department was expected to announce charges Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.