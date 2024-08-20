What to watch as the Democratic National Convention enters its second day in Chicago

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Democratic National Convention heads into its second day on Tuesday.

With President Joe Biden having addressed delegates, the week's full focus now turns to Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as the party and its leaders aim to argue why their new nominee is best suited to be in the White House over the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Here’s what to watch on the second day:

The Obamas will speak Tuesday night

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are returning to the city they once called home to take the stage in support of Harris' nomination.

The Obamas are expected to headline the convention's second night, a day after the unofficial farewell for Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president. Biden won't be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech.

According to the Harris campaign, Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris' experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

In addition to the Obamas, Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is also scheduled to give his speech on Tuesday night. Emhoff, the nation's first second gentleman, would also be the first man to be first gentleman if Harris is elected president.

Also on the schedule is Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a potential future presidential hopeful whose name for a time was mentioned as a possible running mate for Harris.

‘A bold vision for America’s future’

According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday's events is “A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership. After a Monday night that flicked at Harris' possibility but also lauded the legacy of Biden and his decades of accomplishment, convention organizers now appear ready to shift toward the next stage of their journey.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

As they did on Monday, Democrats also plan to showcase “everyday Americans” and some performers during each night, in addition to the elected officials and party leaders.

More protests are planned near the DNC

More protests are planned near the site of the DNC, where on Monday, a few dozen who broke away from a larger group voicing their opposition to the war in Gaza tore down pieces of the security fence up in several areas near convention venues. Some protesters, dressed in black with their faces covered, dragged pieces of the fence back to a park near the United Center, where the convention is being held.

Several protesters who managed to get through the fence were detained and handcuffed by the police.

Thousands of activists have been expected to converge on Chicago, hoping to call attention to abortion rights, economic injustice and the war in Gaza. Demonstrations are expected every day of the convention and, while their agendas vary, many activists agree an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is the priority.

Trump’s counterprogramming continues

As he did on Monday, Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are continuing on their separate trips across battleground states to keep Democrats from having the political spotlight all to themselves.

Trump heads to Howell, Michigan, for a crime and safety event, while Vance hosts something similar in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As they did Monday, Trump's campaign and surrogates — including Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida — plan a media briefing on the sidelines of the DNC in Chicago, with the daily theme of “Make America Safe Again.”

