Who else appears to be in the Jeffrey Epstein 50th birthday book?

Donald Trump isn't the only U.S. president to appear in a collection of birthday messages that were sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

An entry attributed to former President Bill Clinton is among some 50 greetings that appear in a 50th birthday book compiled for Epstein in 2003, years before the disgraced New York financier faced charges related to sexual exploitation of underage girls. Other notes appear to come from Epstein's relatives, including his father, and from business executives and scientists.

Some of the entries in the collection, which was released by a House committee on Monday, are strictly well wishes, congratulations and benign birthday messages. Others are crude or sexually explicit, reminiscing about supposed past exploits or referencing Epstein's focus on meeting women. It includes photos of Epstein, sometimes wearing little or nothing, as well as friends and associates.

Trump has said he did not write a sexually suggestive letter to Epstein or create the drawing of a curvaceous woman that surrounds the letter.

Here's a look at some of the people who purportedly wrote greetings for Epstein:

Bill Clinton

A message attributed to Clinton, which appears to match his handwriting and signature, praises Epstein's “childlike curiosity.”

“It's reassuring isn't it, to have lasted so long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible), and still to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends,” Clinton wrote.

The message, which is difficult to read, is written in cursive in black marker on a white sheet of paper.

Clinton's office did not respond to a request for comment. His office has previously said he knew nothing about Epstein's crimes and traveled with him for humanitarian trips.

Alan Dershowitz

A noted law professor who has represented both Trump and Epstein, Dershowitz joked that he had convinced Vanity Fair magazine to change the focus of an upcoming article from Epstein to Clinton.

He mocked up a fictional excerpt of an article with the headline “Who Was That Man With Epstein?”

“What was he doing flying to Africa with an obscure former politician from Hope, Arkansas? Who is that politician and why would Epstein have picked him for the coveted seat on his private jet. Vanity Unfair was determined to get to the bottom of this mystery man and to reveal the story behind the story,” Dershowitz wrote, changing the magazine's name.

Dershowitz did not respond to an email seeking comment. He has previously said he didn't recall writing an entry for Epstein's book.

Business and academic leaders

The book includes notes attributed to men who aren't household names but held high positions in business or academia. Art depicting women's breasts is labeled “specially commissioned by Henry Rosovsky.” Rosovsky was a Harvard economist who died in 2002.

“I wanted to get you what you want ... so here it is,” says a note attributed to Leslie Wexner, a billionaire former CEO of a company whose brands included Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. It was followed by a drawing of breasts.

A poem attributed to private equity investor Leon Black refers to “Blond, Red or Brunette, spread out geographically.”

Attempts to reach Wexner through his former firm and his foundation were not immediately successful. Black declined to comment through a spokesperson.

