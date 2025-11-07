Zohran Mamdani and London's Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, have much in common, but also key differences

LONDON — He’s the left-leaning Muslim mayor of the country’s biggest city, and U.S. President Donald Trump is one of his biggest critics.

London's Sadiq Khan has a lot in common with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — but also many differences.

Khan, who has been mayor of Britain's capital since 2016, welcomed Mamdani's victory, saying New Yorkers had "chosen hope over fear, unity over division."

Khan’s experience holds positive and negative lessons for Mamdani, the 34-year-old Democrat who beat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s election.

Khan has won three consecutive elections but routinely receives abuse for his faith and race, as well as criticism from conservative and far-right commentators who depict London as a crime-plagued dystopia.

Trump has been among his harshest critics for years, calling Khan a "stone cold loser," a "nasty person" and a "terrible mayor," and claiming the mayor wants to bring Sharia, or Islamic law, to London.

Khan, a keen amateur boxer, has hit back, saying in September that Trump is "racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic and he is Islamophobic."

Khan told The Associated Press during a global mayors’ summit in Brazil on Wednesday that it's “heartbreaking” but not surprising to see Mamdani receiving the same sort of abuse he gets.

"London is liberal, progressive, multicultural, but also successful — as indeed is New York," he said. “If you’re a nativist, populist politician, we are the antithesis of all you stand for. ”

Attacked for their religion

Mamdani and Khan regularly receive abuse and threats because of their Muslim faith, and London's mayor has significantly tighter security protection than his predecessors.

Both have tried to build bridges with the Jewish community after being criticized by opponents for their pro-Palestinian stances during the Israel-Hamas war.

Both say their political opponents have leaned into Islamophobia. In 2016, Khan's Conservative opponent, Zac Goldsmith, was accused of anti-Muslim prejudice for suggesting that Khan had links to Islamic extremists.

Cuomo laughed along with a radio host who suggested Mamdani would “be cheering” another 9/11 attack. Mamdani's Republican critics frequently, falsely call him a “jihadist” and a Hamas supporter.

Mamdani vowed during the campaign that he would “not change who I am, how I eat, or the faith that I’m proud to call my own."

Khan has said he feels a responsibility to dispel myths about Muslims, and answers questions about his faith with weary good grace. He calls himself “a proud Brit, a proud Englishman, a proud Londoner and a proud Muslim.”

Very different politicians

Mamdani is an outsider on the left of his party, a democratic socialist whose buzzy, digital-savvy campaign energized young New Yorkers and drove the city's biggest election turnout in a mayoral election in decades.

Khan, 55, is a more of an establishment politician who sits in the broad middle of the center-left Labour Party.

The son of a bus driver and a seamstress from Pakistan, Khan grew up with seven siblings in a three-bedroom public housing apartment in south London.

He studied law, became a human rights attorney and spent a decade as a Labour Party lawmaker in the House of Commons, representing the area where he grew up, before being elected in 2016 as the first Muslim leader of a major Western capital city.

Mamdani comes from a more privileged background as the son of an India-born Ugandan anthropologist, Mahmood Mamdani, and award-winning Indian filmmaker Mira Nair. Born in Uganda and raised from the age of 7 in New York, he worked as an adviser for tenants facing eviction before being elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020.

Similar big-city problems

Khan and Mamdani govern huge cities with vastly diverse populations of more than 8 million. Voters in both places have similar worries about crime and the high cost of living – big issues that many mayors struggle to address.

Khan was won three straight elections, but he's not an overwhelmingly popular mayor. As Mamdani may also find, the mayor gets blamed for a lot of problems, from high rents to violent crime, regardless of whether they are in his control, though Mamdani made freezing rents a pillar of his campaign.

Mamdani campaigned on ambitious promises, including free child care, free buses, new affordable housing and city-run grocery stores.

"Winning an election is one thing, delivering on promises is another," said Darren Reid, an expert on U.S. politics at Coventry University. "The mayor of New York definitely does not have unlimited power, and he is going to have a very powerful enemy in the current president."

The mayor of London controls public transit and the police, but doesn’t have the authority of New York’s leader because power is shared with the city’s 32 boroughs, which are responsible for schools, social services and public housing in their areas.

Khan can point to relatively modest achievements, including free school meals for all primary school pupils and a freeze on transit fares. But he has failed to meet other goals, such as ambitious house-building targets.

Tony Travers, a professor at the London School of Economics who specializes in local government, said one lesson Mamdani might take from Khan is to pick “a limited number of fights that you can win.”

Khan, who is asthmatic, has made it one of his main missions to clean up London's air — once so filthy the city was nicknamed the Big Smoke. He expanded London's Ultra Low Emission Zone, which charges the drivers of older, more polluting vehicles a daily fee to drive in the city.

The measure became a lightning rod for criticism of Khan, spurring noisy protests and vandalism of enforcement cameras. Khan staunchly defended the zone, which research suggests has made London's air cleaner. His big victory in last year's mayoral election appeared to vindicate Khan's stance on the issue.

Travers said that beyond their shared religion and being the targets of racism, both mayors face the conundrum of leading dynamic, diverse metropolises that are “surprisingly peaceful and almost embarrassingly successful” — and resented by the rest of their countries for their wealth and the attention they receive.

He said London is “locked in this strange alternative universe where it is simultaneously described by a number of commentators as sort of a hellhole … and yet on the other hand it’s so embarrassingly rich that British governments spend their lives trying to level up the rest of the country to it. You can’t win.”

Associated Press writer Eléonore Hughes in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this story.

