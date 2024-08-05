Rapper T.I. arrested at Atlanta airport after being mistaken for someone else

ATLANTA, Ga. — WSBTV has reported that Atlanta rapper T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, was mistakenly arrested at Atlanta’s airport Sunday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Channel 2′s Tom Jones, the Clayton County sheriff said a warrant had been taken out for a man with the same name in Baltimore. That Clifford Harris was accused of beating a woman.

“T.I. said he was in Los Angles and arrived in Baltimore after the alleged incident took place,” WSB reported. “The warrant also described the suspect as significantly larger than T.I.”

T.I. was released from the Clayton County jail two hours after being taken into custody.

WSB reported that a metro Atlanta judge dismissed the case.

WSBTV.com contributed this story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.