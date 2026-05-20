5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Peru, damaging buildings and injuring 27

LIMA, Peru — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific region of southern Peru late Tuesday, injuring 27 people and damaging buildings, officials said. No deaths were reported.

The U.S Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) east-southeast of the town of Pampa de Tate, in the Ica region, at a depth of 56.5 kilometers (35 miles).

Peruvian Defense Minister Amadeo Flores visited the city of and visited some damaged buildings, including San Luis Gonzaga University.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, as the country lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

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