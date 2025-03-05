Lava fountain height soars in latest episode of Hawaii volcano eruption

HONOLULU — (AP) — Lava fountains from a Hawaii volcano reached heights of 600 feet (180 meters) during the latest episode of an eruption that has been pausing and resuming for several months.

Fountains dropped in height 250 feet (80 meters) to 300 feet (90 meters) on Tuesday night, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. On Wednesday morning, a webcam still showed tall bursts of fiery red lava and billowing smoke.

The eruption began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.

Tuesday marked the eruption's 12th episode. What began in the morning with sporadic, small flows became continuous fountaining in the afternoon, the observatory said. Lava fountains reached 150 to 165 feet (45 to 60 meters) and then later grew.

No residential areas have been threatened by the eruption. People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the park for views of the fiery show.

The length of time for each fountaining episode has varied from several hours to several days. Episodes have been separated by pauses lasting from less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to the observatory.

