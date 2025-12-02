San Francisco's beloved albino alligator Claude dies at 30

SAN FRANCISCO — A rare albino alligator named Claude who was beloved by fans around the world died Tuesday, according to the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. He was 30.

The science museum in Golden Gate Park is popular with Bay Area school children and international tourists, and many kids over the years have ended their visits clutching a mini Claude stuffed animal to take home. As an unofficial mascot of the museum and the city, Claude appeared in a children's book and in ads at bus and light-rail stations.

The alligator icon had a “quiet charisma” that captivated hearts in his 17 years in San Francisco, the museum said in a statement. It has also said there are fewer than 200 albino alligators in the world.

“Claude showed us the power of ambassador animals to connect people to nature and stoke curiosity to learn more about the world around us," it said.

Claude hatched in 1995 at an alligator farm in Louisiana, and came to live at the Academy in 2008. He was born with albinism, a genetic mutation that made him appear white. His eyes looked pinkish-red because of blood vessels that were visible through his clear irises.

Albino alligators do not survive for long in the wild, but American alligators can live up to 70 in captivity. The museum rang in Claude's 30th birthday in September with festivities, speeches and a special alligator birthday cake made of fish and ice.

Claude, who was 10 feet (3 meters) and 300 pounds (136 kilograms), recently underwent treatment for a suspected infection after showing signs of a reduced appetite. The University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine will exam Claude to learn of a possible cause of death.

The museum will hold a public memorial for Claude but for now, people can share memories of Claude and send messages to his human care team at the California Academy of Sciences.

