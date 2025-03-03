News

Sebastian 7-day weather forecast

By Stacker
Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.
By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Sebastian, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 82 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 54 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

NWS Melbourne FL has issued a beach hazards statement until Monday at 03:00 AM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 71 °F, low of 63 °F (62% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:23 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 72 °F, low of 67 °F (64% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 82 °F, low of 67 °F (59% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 69 °F, low of 58 °F (33% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 72 °F, low of 54 °F (43% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:40 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (49% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:38 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (69% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)

- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM

