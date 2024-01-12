Local

SJCFR says four-car crash on 9B South, one patient transported by Life Flight

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Fire department

Fatal fire: Five children died when a two-story duplex caught fire on Saturday. (Katifcam/iStock )

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic on 9B South has been at a standstill for the last hour.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it responded to a four-vehicle crash on the stretch of freeway in St. Johns County at 6:07 p.m., right behind The Pavilion at Durbin Park.

Fire Rescue confirmed that one patient was transported by Life Flight, an air ambulance service. Four others were taken by rescue units to area hospitals. None of the patients’ conditions have been released at this time.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene and will provide updates when made available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!