News

Small skydiving aircraft goes off runway in New Jersey, sending at least 5 to hospital

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — (AP) — At least five people were taken to a hospital when a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The administration is investigating.

Five people who were injured are expected to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department traveled to the crash site, she said. She wasn't able to provide the conditions of the injured.

A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!