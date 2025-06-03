Sporting JAX signs three more players to debut roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville added three more players to the roster as it prepares for its debut in the newly launched USL Division One Gainbridge Super League. The USL expansion franchise announced the signings of defender Zara Siassi, and midfielders Caroline Murray and Parker Roberts.

“We are thrilled to announce these key additions to our first-ever team at Sporting JAX,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. “We have three special personalities within this group who will be integral to building a healthy but competitive culture. They all prioritize a ‘team first’ mindset and are willing to go the other extra mile for others. This will be important as we try to build a cohesive and collaborative group.”

UNF's Zara Siassi signs with Sporting JAX (Courtesy of Sporting JAX)

Zara Siassi is no stranger to Jacksonville as she was a star player at the University of North Florida. In 2024, Siassi was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Year and All ASUN-First Team. She also was named fourth-team All-American in her final year at UNF and made the ASUN Academic Honor Roll four times.

“Zara will enter her first season as a professional after an impressive college career at UNF and she has really made a name for herself in the community,” said Balaam. “Her soccer resume speaks for itself and her high honors throughout her college career are a testament to her hard work, dedication and discipline. Zara is gritty, a fierce competitor and has a selfless mentality. We are excited to see her growth as she begins her professional journey.”

Caroline Murray signs with Sporting JAX (Courtesy of Sporting JAX)

Caroline Murray has been playing professional soccer since 2016, playing in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. Recently, Murray played for Throttur Reykjavik in Iceland.

“Caroline has adapted to many different styles and cultures over the years. She is powerful, direct, and can play on either wing. She is an exciting, attack-minded player who will undoubtedly cause problems for many defenders. Caroline has the mindset that she is playing every game like it’s her last and you can’t teach that mentality – that is sheer desire,” raved Balaam.

Parker Roberts signs with Sporting JAX (Courtesy of Sporting JAX)

Parker Roberts played with the Florida Gators from 2016 to 2021 before playing with the Orlando Pride in the NWSL. Roberts has represented the U.S. on the U20 and U23 teams.

“Parker is a senior pro who will offer valuable experience down the spine,” said Balaam. “She is an engine, a destroyer, and a leader who can score goals from the midfield. She brings many key attributes on and off the field, and will set the tone every day in practice as a great role model for the squad’s younger players.”

These three signings join Georgia Brown and Ashlyn Puerta who were signed last month. Sporting JAX will play its home opener on Saturday, August 23 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium against DC Power FC.

