St. Johns County Hosting Groundbreaking Ceremony for Expansion of Field of Dreams

St. Johns County, Fla — Field of Dreams Baseball, St. Johns County’s disability-friendly baseball field located at Aberdeen Park is set to undergo a major expansion. The project’s $1,513,800 construction contract was approved last month. To celebrate the start of work on this project, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 3.

The baseball field will have its existing parking lot expanded, and a new concession building and ADA-accessible restrooms will be added.

The baseball field is home to the Field of Dreams (FOD) Baseball League, an organization that provides a safe, ADA-certified facility where children of all ages with mental or physical disabilities can play baseball for free and be an active part of an athletic association. The FOD Baseball League gives disabled children the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league, wear a uniform, have their names announced, participate in the singing of the National Anthem before each game, and be a player on an athletic team.

