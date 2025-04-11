St. Johns County School District announces semi-finalists for superintendent position

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — At Thursday’s St. Johns County School Board Special Meeting, members cut down the pool of applicants for its superintendent position down to just 10 people.

There had been 27 applications submitted.

The semi-finalists are listed below, with a link to their applications.

Four finalists will be identified at a board meeting set to be held on April 25th at 4 P.M.

On-site interviews of the finalists are scheduled for May 13th and 14th, before the chosen candidate at the May 20th meeting.

The new Superintendent of Schools is projected to start work on or before July 1st, according to the official timeline of the search.

