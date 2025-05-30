St. Johns Public Library System to host career fair on Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS) is inviting job seekers to its inaugural Career Fair this Saturday at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

In a statement, the county says, "Attendees can learn about company cultures, recruitment processes, and potential career paths. The Career Fair aligns with SJCPLS’s mission to foster lifelong learning and community growth by linking local talent with job opportunities."

Dozens of businesses will be in attendance including:

St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce

Council on Aging - Transportation

St. Johns County Schools Transportation

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

SMA Healthcare

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind

The Kookaburra Coffee

“Events like this Career Fair embody the library’s commitment to empowering individuals and supporting the community,” says Library Director Debra Rhodes Gibson. “They provide a valuable opportunity for people to explore different career paths, connect with employers, and take the next step toward their goals.”

Attendees are asked to bring several copies of their résumé, a notebook and a pen or a device to take notes, a professional portfolio (if applicable for your field), business casual/professional attire, and, if possible, business cards.

The Career Fair is free, open to the public, and registration is not required. Free Sunshine Bus Fare is available for those who say they’re attending the Career Fair.

You can find the full list of businesses attending the event, as well as more information on the fair on the county’s website.

