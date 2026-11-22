On a weekend where most of the top teams in the AP Top 25 college football poll won comfortably, there were two jarring exceptions.

Losses by No. 4 UCLA ( 18-16 at Michigan in triple overtime ) and No. 6 Indiana ( 27-24 in overtime at Washington) promised a shuffling of the teams in Sunday's rankings. Six ranked teams lost to unranked foes in all, adding to the chaos of this season.

No. 1 Georgia (10-1), No. 2 Utah (11-0) and No. 3 Notre Dame (10-1) all won comfortably, as did No. 7 Alabama (9-2), No. 8 Texas (9-2) and No. 9 Tennessee (9-2). No. 5 Miami (10-1) beat Virginia Tech 28-20 while No. 10 Wake Forest (10-1) ran its winning streak to eight by pounding Georgia Tech 50-29.

There was more intrigue in the second 10 after losses by teams with College Football Playoff hopes.

No. 16 Ohio State (No. 14 CFP) had surged six spots in the CFP rankings but its fourth loss of the season, at Nebraska, all but closes the playoff door for the Buckeyes. Same for No. 17 Kentucky (No. 16 CFP), which lost at Missouri.

Two Big 12 teams — No. 12 BYU (No. 10 CFP) and No. 11 Texas Tech (No. 12 CFP) — both won but will see how their performances resonate with voters. BYU needed triple overtime to survive 31-29 at Kansas while Texas Tech, the first team out of the CFP bracket, beat Baylor 20-10.

No. 15 Boise St. (No. 17 CFP) lost to San Diego State 22-20 on a last-play field goal after turning the ball over on downs. The loss gave hope to other Group of Six hopefuls eager to supplant the Broncos as the top-ranked CFP team.

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