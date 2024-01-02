Surveillance footage captured sound of gunshots at deadly party in Mandarin apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage boy is dead after being shot at a large party at an apartment complex on Old St. Augustine Road Friday night.

Multiple gunshots could be heard on video surveillance that Action News Jax obtained from a neighbor.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called out to the Cooper’s Hawk Apartments. When they arrived, police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Andrew Baggett just moved to the apartment complex six days ago and didn’t expect something like this to happen after seeing a large group of people.

“It’s pretty scary,” Baggett said. “I was out walking my dog... and I walked past it, and I thought it would be a normal day to walk. All of a sudden, there are things like people running.”

JSO says they know a large group of juveniles were in the area and an altercation occurred between two groups.

John Hosey, who lives in the apartment complex, said he was surprised that this happened because the area is pretty quiet.

“This is a great neighborhood with good neighbors,” Hosey said. “That just goes to show, it can happen anywhere and I think it was kids out... got crazy, went too far.. it’s tragic.”

According to the JSO transparency page, there have been at least 18 homicides involving teenagers in 2023.

Hosey said he was praying for the family of the victim.

“I know they are broken right now. They are facing a new year without a son.”

JSO is still searching for the suspect and they said they are interviewing witnesses.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

